The Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match 60 of the PKL 2025 will be played in Chennai on October 2 (Thursday). In their previous clash in PKL 2025, U Mumba managed to win the tie-breaker, leaving the Giants’ side heartbroken. On that note, let us check out the Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba player battles to watch out for in match 60 of the PKL 2025.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba player battles

Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh vs Parvesh Bhainswal

This clash pits two defensive titans against each other. Shadloui, Gujarat’s Iranian powerhouse, is known for his aggressive tackles and unmatched agility. Bhainswal, U Mumba’s seasoned defender, brings experience and precision to the mat. When Shadloui charges in as an all-rounder, Bhainswal’s timing and positioning will be tested.

Their duel could decide the tempo of the match, with Shadloui’s unpredictability challenging Bhainswal’s calm control. Expect fierce grapples and strategic mind games as these two battle for dominance in the middle.

Parteek Dahiya vs Rinku

Parteek Dahiya, Gujarat’s rising raider, is explosive off the block and thrives on bonus points and swift escapes. Rinku, U Mumba’s defensive anchor, is a master of ankle holds and corner traps. This battle is a classic speed-versus-strength showdown. Dahiya’s agility will be crucial to evade Rinku’s calculated tackles, while Rinku’s anticipation could neutralize Gujarat’s raiding momentum.

Their face-offs will be pivotal in determining which team controls the scoreboard, especially in crunch moments when every raid counts.

Ajith V Kumar vs Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Ajith V Kumar, a versatile raider for Gujarat, brings flair and unpredictability to his raids. Zafardanesh, U Mumba’s Iranian all-rounder, is equally adept at defending and countering with swift raids. Their duel is a tactical chess match—Ajith’s footwork and sudden direction changes against Zafardanesh’s sharp reflexes and mat awareness.

Both players can turn the tide single-handedly, making their encounters thrilling and high-stakes. Expect moments of brilliance, with bonus points, super tackles, and do-or-die raids shaping this electrifying battle.