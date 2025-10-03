The Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match 60 of the PKL 2025 was a one-sided affair with U Mumba defeating the Giants by a handsome margin of 15 points. U Mumba players were more aggressive on the mat as they regularly pierced through the Giants’ defenses. Let us check out the Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba player ratings for match 60 of the PKL 2025.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba player ratings

Sandeep (10/10)

Sandeep was the undisputed star of the match, delivering a stellar raiding performance with 16 points. His explosive bursts and fearless approach kept the Gujarat defense on edge throughout. Whether executing swift toe touches or diving for bonus points, Sandeep’s raids were clinical and relentless. He showcased excellent mat awareness, often baiting defenders into premature tackles. His ability to convert pressure raids into points gave U Mumba a commanding edge in the Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba clash.

With every successful raid, he shifted momentum and energized his team. Sandeep’s performance was a masterclass in offensive kabaddi, making him the most influential player on the mat.

Lucky Sharma (7/10)

Lucky Sharma was a defensive wall for Gujarat Giants, racking up 7 points in just 11 minutes of play. His timing and technique were impeccable, especially in ankle holds and body blocks. Lucky’s aggressive stance and quick reactions disrupted U Mumba’s raiding rhythm, forcing errors and earning crucial tackle points. His ability to read raiders’ movements and anticipate their strategies made him a nightmare for attackers.

Despite limited time on the mat, Lucky’s impact was immense, anchoring Gujarat’s defense and keeping them competitive. His performance was a testament to precision defending under pressure.

Sunil Kumar (8/10)

Sunil Kumar delivered a rock-solid defensive performance for U Mumba, matching Lucky Sharma’s tally with 7 points. His tackles were clean, forceful, and well-timed, often halting Gujarat’s momentum mid-raid. Sunil’s positioning and coordination with fellow defenders created an impenetrable wall that frustrated Gujarat’s raiders.

He excelled in chain tackles and corner dashes, showing both strength and tactical discipline. His consistency throughout the match helped U Mumba maintain control and build pressure. Sunil’s contribution was vital in neutralizing key raiders and securing a defensive stronghold that complemented Sandeep’s offensive brilliance.