The clash between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas has grown into one of the most intriguing rivalries in the Pro Kabaddi League. With Gujarat Giants leading the head-to-head tally 8–4 across 14 matches, and two games ending in ties. On that note, let us check out Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas player battles to watch out for in match 74 of the PKL 2025.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas player battles

Parteek Dahiya vs Ashu Singh

Parteek Dahiya, Gujarat Giants’ explosive raider, is known for his swift toe touches and fearless dives. His ability to break through tight defensive chains makes him a constant threat. Ashu Singh, UP Yoddhas’ agile right cover defender, will be tasked with neutralizing Parteek’s raids. Ashu’s timing and body positioning are key to stopping Parteek’s momentum.

This duel will be a test of reflexes and anticipation—if Parteek gets past Ashu consistently, Gujarat could dominate the scoreboard. But if Ashu holds firm, he could frustrate Gujarat’s rhythm and turn the tide in UP’s favor in the Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas clash.

Mohammedreza Shadloui vs Surender Gill

Mohammedreza Shadloui, Gujarat’s Iranian powerhouse, is a master of thigh holds and block tackles. His physicality and mat awareness make him a nightmare for raiders. Surender Gill, UP Yoddhas’ star raider, combines speed with tactical brilliance, often sneaking in bonus points and escaping tight corners.

Their battle will be a highlight—Gill’s agility versus Shadloui’s brute strength. If Gill can outmaneuver Shadloui, UP will gain crucial momentum. But if Shadloui asserts control early, it could demoralize UP’s raiding unit and give Gujarat a defensive edge.

Milad Jabbari vs Mahender Singh

Milad Jabbari, Gujarat’s versatile all-rounder, brings balance and adaptability to the mat. Whether raiding or defending, he’s always involved in the action. Mahender Singh, UP’s seasoned defender, is known for his calm demeanor and strategic tackles. Their clash will be about control and support—Milad’s dynamic playstyle versus Mahender’s positional discipline.

If Milad can disrupt UP’s formation and contribute across zones, Gujarat will benefit from his flexibility. But Mahender’s experience could anchor UP’s defense and limit Milad’s influence, making this a tactical showdown worth watching.