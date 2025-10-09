Two teams desperate for playoff survival clash in Match 74 of PKL 2025 as Gujarat Giants host struggling UP Yoddhas. Gagan Gowda’s extraordinary bonus point mastery faces Shadloui’s defensive resurgence, whilst Rakesh’s newfound form meets Sumit’s second-half excellence in a must-win encounter for both sides. On that note, let us check out the Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head records for match 74.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head

Outcome Number of Matches Gujarat Giants Win 8 UP Yoddhas Wins 4 Tied Matches 2 Total Matches Played 14

The Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas have faced off 14 times in a rivalry that has seen its fair share of drama and intensity. Gujarat Giants lead the head-to-head with 8 wins, showcasing their dominance in this matchup. UP Yoddhas, while trailing with 4 victories, have had moments of brilliance that kept the contests competitive. Two matches ended in ties, reflecting the evenly matched nature of some encounters.

Most recently, Gujarat Giants asserted their supremacy by defeating UP Yoddhas on the opening night of the Chennai leg last week.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas starting 7s (Probable)

Gujarat Giants – Mohammadreza Shadloui, Lucky Sharma, Aryavardhan Navale, Rakesh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Nandal.

UP Yoddhas – Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Krishan Dhull.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2025 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

