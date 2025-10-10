Gujarat Giants recorded back-to-back wins, while also completing the double against UP Yoddhas after a narrow 41-39 win at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium on Thursday night. Rakesh Sungroya led the charge with his career-best performance, amassing 20 raid points, along with Lucky Sharma’s four tackles. Meanwhile, Guman Singh’s Super 10 went down in vain for the Yoddhas. Check out the Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas player ratings for match 74 of the PKL 2025.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas player ratings

Rakesh (10/10)

Rakesh was unstoppable, racking up a massive 20 points and dominating the raiding department. His explosive speed, sharp reflexes, and fearless approach made him a nightmare for defenders. Whether executing bonus raids or multi-point tackles, Rakesh kept the Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas scoreboard ticking and the pressure mounting.

His ability to read the defense and adapt mid-raid showcased his maturity and tactical brilliance. This performance not only anchored his team’s offense but also set a benchmark for consistency and impact. Rakesh’s contribution was the cornerstone of his side’s success, proving why he’s one of the most lethal raiders in the league.

Guman Singh (8/10)

Guman Singh delivered a powerful performance in the Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas clash, scoring 14 points with a mix of clever raids and confident execution. His timing and agility allowed him to slip past defenders and convert tight situations into scoring opportunities. Guman’s ability to maintain composure under pressure and pick up crucial points in do-or-die raids made him a standout.

His contribution was vital in keeping his team competitive throughout the match. With a strong sense of mat awareness and a growing reputation for clutch performances, Guman continues to be a reliable force in UP Yoddhas’ raiding arsenal.

Hitesh (6.5/10)

Hitesh emerged as the most effective defender in this contest, scoring 5 points through well-timed tackles and strategic positioning. His ability to anticipate raider movements and execute ankle holds and blocks with precision disrupted the opposition’s rhythm.

Hitesh’s defensive presence was consistent and composed, often turning the tide during critical raids. His performance added stability to UP Yoddhas’ backline and showcased his growing confidence as a dependable corner defender.