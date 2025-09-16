Haryana Steelers, on Monday (September 15), registered a hard-fought 40-37 win over Gujarat Giants to return to winning ways in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The reigning champions came into this game on the back of a loss 33-40 loss against Bengaluru Bulls. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants had suffered a loss against Dabang Delhi in their previous outing. Both the teams gave it their all to register a much-needed win but Haryana Steelers eventually came out on top.

For the champions, their captain Jaideep Dahiya led from the front with a High Five while Shivam Patare scored nine raid points and three tackle points. Vinay impressed for Haryana Steelers as well by scoring eight raid points. For Gujarat Giants, Rakesh Sungroya scored 14 points but his efforts went in vain.

PKL 2025 – Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants in thriller

Both the teams looked in aggressive mode early on as raiders from both the sides showed their intent. Vinay and Rakesh came up with successful raids before Shubham Kumar tackled Patare on a Do-or-Die raid to give the Giants a two-point lead.

Rakesh did not take long to find his rhythm as he scored five points in six minutes to extend the Giants’ advantage. On the other hand, Vinay scored the first four points for Haryana Steelers to keep his team in the match. A Super Tackle from Sahil Narwal further helped Haryana Steelers narrow the deficit to 7-6 before they went on to take the lead as well thanks to more Super Tackles from Dahiya and Patare.

Gujarat Giants soon clawed their way back into the game and inflicted an all out on Haryana Steelers after Lucky Sharma tackled Dahiya to level the scores at 14-14. The match took another turn as the Steelers regained a three-point lead. The Steelers went on to inflict an all out as well and held a 25-20 lead at half-time.

The Giants started the second half on the front foot. Rakesh completed his Super 10 in twelve raid attempts, while Nitin Panwar tackled Vinay to give the Gujarat-based franchise an ideal start. With Rakesh in fine form, the Giants managed to cut the deficit to three points.

However, the Steelers made sure to stay ahead in the match with quick responses. Rahul Ahri bagged a Super Tackle, and Dahiya followed up by completing his High Five to keep Steelers ahead at 32-27. The Giants tried their best to wipe out the deficit but eventually lost the game by three points.