Haryana Steelers, on Tuesday (October 21), thrashed Gujarat Giants 50-32 to book their spot in the playoffs of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The result also confirmed a playoffs spot for Jaipur Pink Panthers.

With nine wins and eight defeats so far, the defending champions are currently at the sixth spot in the points table. Haryana Steelers still have a league game left and they will be eyeing another win in order to stay in contention for a top four spot.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are languishing at the 10th spot in the points table with six wins and 11 defeats. The defeat was their third in a row and has dealt a huge blow to their playoffs hopes.

PKL 2025 – Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants match report:

Shivam Patare and Vinay starred for Haryana Steelers by scoring Super 10s. Patare also completed 400 raid points in the PKL as he scored 16 points in the match. For the Giants, Himanshu Singh scored a Super 10 but his efforts went in vain.

Haryana Steelers started the game in a dominating fashion with Vinay opening the scoring and Jaideep executing a tackle. On the other hand, Himanshu and Nitin Panwar impressed for the Giants early on.

The Giants soon seized the momentum and made the most of it by inflicting an all out on Haryana Steelers. They also opened up a four-point lead. Haryana Steelers quickly reduced the deficit thanks to Patare delivering on both the sides of the match. The scores were tied at 10-10 after the first quarter of the game.

Haryana Steelers then inflicted an all out of their own to open up a four-point lead. The Giants kept themselves within striking distance with Mohammadreza Shadloui delivering a couple of tackles. However, they could not stop the Steelers from holding a comfortable 21-15 lead at half time.

The Steelers did not let the Giants claw their way back into the match after the restart and soon extended their lead to 10 points. With 10 minutes remaining, a Super Raid from Ankit Dahiya helped the Giants cut the gap to 7 points.

However, the Steelers soon quashed Giants’ hopes by inflicting another all out. Vinay then put the game to the bed with a four-point Super Raid as the Steelers raced away to a 39-26 lead. In the end, the champions won the match by 18 points.