Haryana Steelers, on Wednesday (September 17), registered a dominating 43-32 win over Patna Pirates in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The win was the fourth of the season in six games for the defending champions. With four wins and two defeats, Haryana Steelers are currently at the fourth spot in the points table.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates’ situation has further worsened after the latest defeat. It was their fifth defeat in six games this season. The three-time champions are currently languishing at the 11th spot in the points table.

PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers beat Patna Pirates

For Haryana Steelers, Shivam Patare was the star of the match, scoring 15 points while Hardeep and Jaideep scored important High Fives.

Haryana Steelers were off to a bright start in the match, executing a number of tackles and raids to earn the lead. Shivam made the difference early on as the Pirates struggled to keep him under control. He struck with successive successful raids to keep his team on the front foot. For the Pirates, Maninder Singh came up with successful raids to keep them in the hunt.

Milan Dahiya then turned the game on its head with a stunning six-point raid, completing a massive all out that helped the Pirates claw their way back into the match. The Pirates were trailing by seven points at one stage before reducing the deficit to three points. At halftime, Haryana Steelers held a slender 21-18 lead.

The Pirates started the second half strongly too with the likes of Ayan, Sudhakar M executing raids and Navdeep and Ankit making their presence felt in defence. However, the Pirates could not take a decisive lead as the Steelers held their nerves to absorb the pressure.

Shivam made the difference for the Steelers again with a successful raid that dismissed Sanket Sawant and Deepak. Vinay also made crucial contribution by dismissing Deepak to keep the Steelers ahead. With just over seven minutes left in the match, the Steelers inflicted an all out on the Pirates to all but seal the game. In the end, the reigning champions went on to register a comfortable win.

