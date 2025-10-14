Haryana Steelers, on Monday (October 13), beat Patna Pirates 39-32 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium. It was a much-needed victory for the defending champions.

The win ended Haryana Steelers’ five-match losing streak in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). With seven wins and as many defeats so far, they are currently at the sixth spot in the points table.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates’ slim playoffs chances took another blow with the latest defeat. With just three wins from 12 games so far, the Pirates are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

PKL 2025: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match report:

Jaideep Dahiya led Haryana Steelers from the front with a High Five as he recorded six tackles while Shivam Patare delivered a Super 10. For the Pirates, Ayan Lohchab scored 17 points but his efforts were not enough to clinch a win for his team.

Maninder Singh and Vinay opened the scoring for their respective sides before Lohchab started making his mark. He opened his account with a multi-point raid before coming up with a tackle on Patare. Both the teams traded blow in the early phase and neither of them could get a clear advantage.

In the second quarter, the Pirates finally put themselves on the front foot by inflicting an all out and opening up a 7-poin lead. The Steelers tried their best to stay in touching distance but the Pirates still managed to end the first half with a significant 20-14 lead. Lohchab was the star in the first half as he scored nine points.

With Haryana Steelers firmly on the backfoot, captain Dahiya led the charge for them in the second half. He delivered a couple of Super Tackles to help his team reduce the deficit to three points. Patare further reduced the deficit and also became the first player from his team to register 100-raid points this season.

Lohchab then came up with a two-point raid to help the Pirates regain a four-point lead. However, it did not take the Steelers long to level the scores with Sahil Narwal delivering a Super Tackle and Vinay following it up with a raid.

With around 10 minutes left in the match, the defending champions managed to get ahead thanks to a multi-point raid from Ghanshyam Magar. A Super Tackle from Navdeep put the Pirates back in front, before Dahiya came up with back-to-back tackles.

The Steelers then opened up a four-point lead after Vinay helped them inflict an all out with around five minutes remaining. The reigning champions managed to keep their lead intact and eventually won the match by seven points.

