Reigning champions Haryana Steelers will look to go all the way in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). They will be aiming to become only the second team to successfully defend their PKL title.

Since making their PKL debut in 2017, the Steelers have been one of the most consistent teams in the competition. Out of the seven seasons that they have played so far, they have qualified for the playoffs four times. With Manpreet Singh as their head coach once again, Haryana Steelers will be eyeing another impressive outing.

Haryana Steelers squad, schedule and other details:

Haryana Steelers squad:

After the title-winning campaign last season, Haryana Steelers have retained their core squad. They have further bolstered their squad by signing 10 new players in this year’s auction.

In the attack, they have retained Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare and Vishal Tate. They have boosted their attack further by roping in raider Naveen Kumar for INR 1.20 crore. One of the most experienced raiders in the league, Naveen has racked up 1,102 raid points in 107 games so far.

In defence, captain Jaideep Dahiya and right corner Rahul Sethpal will be the crucial players. The Steelers, however, have lost the services of their star allrounder Mohammadreza Shadloui. The Iran star was the Most Valuable Player of last season and his departure is definitely a big blow for the Steelers.

Vikas Ramadas Jadhav – Raider

Vinay – Raider

Shivam Anil Patare – Raider

Jaya Soorya NS – Raider

Vishal S. Tate – Raider

Mayank Saini – Raider

Ghanshyam Roka Magar – Raider

Shahan Sha Mohammed – Raider

Naveen Kumar – Raider

Jaideep – Defender

Manikandan N – Defender

Rahul Sethpal – Defender

Ankit – Defender

Sachin – Defender

Ritik – Defender

Hardeep – Defender

Rahul – Defender

Zubair – Defender

Sahil – Allrounder

Ashish – Allrounder

Haryana Steelers schedule:

The 12th season of the PKL will be played across four venues – Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi. Haryana Steelers will open their campaign on August 31 against Bengal Warriorz and will play three more games in Vizag. In Jaipur, they are scheduled to play four games before playing five games in Chennai. In the final leg in Delhi, the Steelers will play five games.

Vizag leg:

August 31, Bengal Warriors vs. Haryana Steelers

September 03, Haryana Steelers vs. U Mumba

September 05, Haryana Steelers vs. UP Yoddhas

September 08, Haryana Steelers vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur leg:

September 15, Gujarat Giants vs. Haryana Steelers

September 17, Haryana Steelers vs. Patna Pirates

September 19, Puneri Paltan vs. Haryana Steelers

September 20, Haryana Steelers vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Chennai leg:

September 29, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Haryana Steelers

October 01, Haryana Steelers vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 03, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Haryana Steelers

October 07, Haryana Steelers vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

October 08, Telugu Titans vs. Haryana Steelers

Delhi leg:

October 13, Patna Pirates vs. Haryana Steelers

October 16, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers

October 19, U Mumba vs. Haryana Steelers

October 21, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

October 22, Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans

Live Streaming and Telecast

Where to watch Haryana Steelers match in PKL 2025?

The viewers can watch all the matches involving the Steelers through live telecast as well as live streaming. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar App and website

Conclusion

Haryana Steelers will be one of the favourites to win the title this season. They will be keen to go all the way this season as well and become only the second team to defend the PKL title.