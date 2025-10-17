Haryana Steelers, on Thursday (October 16), inflicted a crushing 53-26 defeat on UP Yoddhas at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The 27-point win is the biggest win of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

With the latest win, the reigning PKL champions have climbed to the fifth spot in the points table. Haryana Steelers have 8 wins and 7 defeats from 15 matches so far.

On the other hand, UP Yoddhas are lying at the 10th spot with 6 wins and 10 losses. The latest defeat is a huge blow to their playoffs chances.

PKL 2025 – UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers match report:

Jaideep Dahiya and Shivam Patare starred for Haryana Steelers. While Dahiya scored a High Five, Patara came up with a Super 10. Substitute Ghanshyam Magar and Neeraj also impressed by scoring eight raid points and four tackle points respectively.

Haryana Steelers were off to a solid start. Vinay opened the scoring for his team with his 100th raid point of the season, while Sahil Narwal set the tone in defence with a tackle. For the Yoddhas, Gagan Gowda and Guman Singh led the charge.

With their raiders and defenders in fine form, the Steelers did not take long to inflict an all out on the Yoddhas and opened up a 12-5 lead. Patare looked in red-hot form as he completed his Super 10 in no time in the first half. He scored as many as 11 points in 10 raids to put his team in the driver’s seat.

The momentum was firmly with the Steelers and then went on to inflict another all out on the Yoddhas. At halftime, the Steelers had a commanding 26-12 lead.

With their back against the wall, the Yoddhas started the second half in a promising manner. Gowda looked in good form while the likes of Guman and Hitesh also made their presence felt as the Yoddhas cut the deficit to 10 points.

However, Sahil Narwal came up with a timely Super Tackle to help the Steelers regain the double-digit lead with the score at 32-21, heading into the final quarter. The Steelers then all but confirmed their victory by inflicting a third all out on the Yoddhas to race away to a massive 40-22 lead.

It was a one-way traffic after that as the Steelers inflicted another all out on their beleaguered opponents and eventually won the match by 27 points.

