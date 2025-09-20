Haryana Steelers, on Friday (September 19), registered a brilliant 34-30 win over table-toppers Puneri Paltan at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

The win was the fifth of the season for the defending champions and third in a row in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). Haryana Steelers began their campaign with a loss before winning two matches in a row. It was followed by another loss before they won three games in a row. With five defeats from eight games, Haryana Steelers are currently at the third spot in the points table.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan suffered their third defeat of the season. The loss also ended their three-match winning run. With six wins and three losses, the Pune-based outfit is presently at the top spot in the points table.

PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers register hard-fought win

The defending champions looked in control throughout the match and eventually came out on top. They were off to a strong start with Rahul executing a brilliant tackle in the first few seconds. With Vinay then producing a successful raid, Haryana Steelers took a 2-0 lead.

Rahul looked really impressive in defence and it helped them inflict an all out on the Paltan even before the first-half Time Out was taken. Haryana Steelers also took a commanding 14-4 lead after the all out. The Paltan showed urgency after the restart but the Steelers managed to maintain a healthy lead. At halftime, the score was 19-10 in Steelers’ favour.

The Paltan took a quick point to start the second half but the Steelers still managed to dominate the proceedings. Vinay then produced a Super Raid to help the Steelers open up a big 10-point lead. The reigning champions took a big 25-16 lead at the second time-out.

Vinay completed his Super 10 after the restart as the Steelers maintained their position in the driver’ seat. However, the Paltan were not ready to give up yet. With Pankaj Mohite leading the charge and completing his Super 10, the Paltan reduced the deficit to 21-26.

They table-toppers went on to inflict an all out and closed the gap to 25-27 to keep alive their slim chances of a stunning comeback victory. Mohite delivered another raid to make it 26-27 before the Vinay delivered a two-point raid for the Steelers. While the Paltan kept fighting till the end, the Steelers eventually sealed the game by four points.