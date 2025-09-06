Haryana Steelers, on Friday (September 5), clinched a stunning comeback win over UP Yoddhas to register their second win in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

UP Yoddhas came into this game after winning their first two games and were looking destined to win another after opening up an 11-point lead at one stage. However, Haryana Steelers went on to show why they are the reigning champions as they made a sensational comeback to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag.

The Haryana-based outfit eventually registered a 37-32 victory to claim their second win in three games this seasons. For the champions, Rahul Ahri and Rahul Sethpal led the way with High Fives, while Naveen Kumar and Mayank Saini also impressed. For the Yoddhas, Gagan Gowda registered a Super 10 but his efforts were not enough to take his team over the finishing line.

PKL 2025 – Haryana Steelers clinch comeback win

With Gowda pulling off a two-point raid, the Yoddhas started the game on the front foot. Hitesh then came up with a successful tackle on Shivam Patare to keep the Yoddhas in command in the early stages. The Yoddhas made the most of the early momentum and inflicted the first all out on Haryana Steelers inside 10 minutes to extend their lead to six points with the score at 10-4.

Ahri came up with a tackle but the Yoddhas responded with a Super Raid from Gowda to restore their advantage. The Yoddhas managed to extend their advantage to 10 points before Haryana Steelers reduced the deficit to five points thanks to a Super Tackle from Jaideep Dahiya. At half-time, the score was 17-12 in the Yoddhas’ favour.

The defending champions came out all guns blazing in the second half with Naveen leading the charge. With Sethpal tackling Gowda, Haryana Steelers inflicted an all out on the Yoddhas and leveled the scores at 19-19. in the final quarter, the Yoddhas had a slender 24-23 lead as the stage was set for a thrilling finish.

Gowda then completed his Super 10 to keep his team in hunt for another win. However, Naveen was on fire from the other side as he Ahri’s fine work in defence gave the Steelers a three-point lead. Sethpal also completed his High Five to extend the Steelers’ lead to five points with under two minutes to play. in the end, the Steelers won the game by five points.