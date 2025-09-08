The defending champions of PKL 2025, Haryana Steelers, have made a decent comeback in the ongoing edition after losing their opening encounter against the Bengal Warriorz. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls, after losing three matches, also registered their first win in the PKL 2025 after beating the Patna Pirates in their last game.

With both sides back to winning ways, their upcoming match promises to be a thrilling contest filled with intensity and strategic depth. On that note, let us check out the 3 player battles to watch out for in the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2025 match.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls player battles

Aashish Malik vs Rahul Sethpal

Bengaluru Bulls’ most prominent raider this year, Aashish Malik, is set to face Haryana’s defensive wall, Rahul Sethpal. Speaking about Malik’s numbers this season, the raider has 28 points while raiding as he carries the Bulls’ attack.

Speaking about Sethpal, the defender secured a high 5 in the previous match, forming a lethal corner combo with Jaideep. The battle between Malik and Sethpal will be an exciting one. If Sethpal can trap Malik early, it’ll disrupt Bengaluru’s momentum. But if Malik slips past him in Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, the Bulls could build a strong lead.

Naveen Kumar vs Yogesh Dahiya

Naveen Kumar is the most experienced raider for the Steelers. However, he will be up against the Bengaluru skipper, Yogesh Dahiya. Naveen, who is known for his explosive raids, had a slow start in the PKL 2025, but the star raider has made a remarkable comeback, scoring 15 raid points in the last two games. For Bengaluru, it will be up to their skipper, Yogesh, to stop his juggernaut. If Yogesh can read Naveen’s movements and shut him down early, it could tilt the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls match in Bengaluru’s favor.

Alireza Mirzaian vs Rahul Ahri

Iranian star raider Alireza Mirzaian has come out as Bengaluru’s top scorer this season with 29 raid points and two Super 10s. Alireza’s unpredictability makes him a lethal threat to the Steelers. It will be the responsibility of Rahul Ahri to put a stop to Alireza’s dominance on the mat.

While Alireza will look to take advantage of any gaps in Haryana’s defense, Ahri must stay focused and disciplined to contain the Iranian raider. If Ahri can contain Alireza’s bursts, Haryana will gain control. But if Alireza finds space, he could swing the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls match with a Super Raid.