Match 69 of the PKL 2025 sets the stage for a fiery showdown between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers. With 17 previous encounters, Haryana Steelers hold a narrow edge with 9 wins to Dabang Delhi’s 8, and no ties to date—proof that this rivalry always delivers a result. The last time they met, Dabang Delhi clinched a thrilling victory on the opening night of the Chennai leg, showcasing their ability to rise under pressure. Let us check out the Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi player battles to watch out for in match 70.

PKL 2025 – Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi: 3 Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 70

Ashu Malik vs Jaideep

Ashu Malik, Dabang Delhi’s dynamic raider, is a master of swift movements and deceptive footwork. His ability to break through tight defenses makes him a constant threat. Jaideep, Haryana Steelers’ defensive powerhouse, counters with precision tackles and fearless blocks. Ashu will look to exploit any hesitation, while Jaideep must stay alert and anticipate his feints.

Their duel is a classic clash of speed versus strength. If Ashu finds rhythm early, Delhi’s offense will flourish. But if Jaideep locks him down, Haryana gains control. This battle could set the tone for the Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi match’s momentum.

Fazel Atrachali vs Vinay

Fazel Atrachali, Delhi’s legendary left corner defender, brings unmatched experience and tactical brilliance. Vinay, Haryana’s agile and fearless raider, will test Fazel’s timing with quick bonus attempts and sharp escapes. Fazel’s grip and positioning are elite, making him a nightmare for raiders who hesitate. Vinay must stay unpredictable and aggressive to avoid being trapped.

Their battle is a test of veteran wisdom versus youthful flair. If Fazel dominates, Delhi’s defense becomes a fortress. But if Vinay breaks through, Haryana’s attack gains a vital edge. Expect fireworks every time in the Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi clash.

Naveen vs Rahul Sethpal

Naveen, Delhi’s star all-rounder, is a relentless force who can raid and defend with equal impact. Rahul Sethpal, Haryana’s towering defender, will be tasked with neutralizing Naveen’s explosive raids. Naveen’s speed and decision-making make him hard to contain, while Rahul relies on strength and timing to execute decisive blocks.

Their duel is a strategic chess match—Naveen probing for weaknesses, Rahul waiting for the perfect moment to strike. If Naveen dominates, Delhi’s scoreboard will light up. But if Rahul reads him well, Haryana can control the pace. This battle could be the turning point in a tightly contested Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi match.