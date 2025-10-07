The defending champions, Haryana Steelers, will take on the red-hot Dabang Delhi in match 70 of the PKL 2025. Both teams met in the opening match of the Chennai leg, and the game turned out to be a controversial one with Delhi ending with the win. Since then, Haryana has not won a single game, and Delhi is on a 4-match win streak. Let us check out the Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head records for match 70 of the PKL 2025.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head

Matches Played Haryana Steelers Win Dabang Delhi K.C. Wins Ties 17 9 8 0

The rivalry between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Haryana Steelers is one of the most evenly matched and fiercely contested in Pro Kabaddi history. With 17 encounters played, Haryana Steelers hold a narrow edge with 9 wins, while Dabang Delhi K.C. trails closely with 8 victories. Interestingly, none of their matches have ended in a tie, underscoring the competitive intensity and decisive nature of their clashes.

Their most recent meeting was a high-octane thriller on the opening night of the Chennai leg, where Dabang Delhi clinched a dramatic win. That victory not only narrowed the head-to-head gap but also reignited Delhi’s momentum in the league.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi starting 7s (Probable)

Dabang Delhi – Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep.

Haryana Steelers – Sahil Narwal, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi PKL match 70 will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi squads