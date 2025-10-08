Dabang Delhi once again showcased their class in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League, clinching a thrilling win in a close encounter against the Haryana Steelers at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. With this win, Dabang Delhi claim the top position in the PKL points table. Let us check out the Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi player ratings for match 70 of the PKL 2025.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi player ratings

Ajinkya Pawar (9/10)

Ajinkya Pawar showcased his sharp raiding instincts with 8 crucial points, emerging as a key contributor off the bench. His raids were marked by quick footwork, clever escapes, and a fearless approach against strong defensive setups. Ajinkya’s ability to convert pressure situations into scoring opportunities added depth to his team’s attack.

Despite limited time on the mat, he made every raid count, keeping defenders on edge and maintaining momentum. His performance reflects the value of having reliable substitutes who can step up when needed. Ajinkya’s impact was both timely and tactical, proving his readiness for high-stakes moments in the Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi clash.

Saurabh Nandal (7/10)

Saurabh Nandal delivered a commanding defensive performance, scoring 6 points and anchoring his team’s backline with authority. His tackles were precise and powerful, often neutralizing raiders before they could build rhythm. Saurabh’s ability to read movements and execute thigh holds made him a constant threat in the corner.

His presence on the mat brought stability and confidence to the defensive unit. Whether in solo tackles or coordinated blocks, Saurabh’s timing and technique stood out. This performance reinforces his reputation as one of the most dependable defenders in the league, capable of turning defense into a scoring weapon in the Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi match.

Ashish Narwal (8/10)

Ashish Narwal proved his versatility with a well-rounded performance, scoring 7 points through a mix of raids and defensive contributions. His dual-role impact added tactical flexibility, allowing his team to adapt quickly to changing match dynamics. Ashish’s raids were smart and calculated, while his defensive efforts showed grit and awareness.

He played a crucial role in transitions, often supporting both ends of the mat with energy and precision. His ability to contribute consistently across departments makes him a valuable asset. Ashish’s performance highlights the importance of all-rounders in shaping match outcomes and maintaining balance under pressure.