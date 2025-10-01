The Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match 57 of the PKL 2025 will be played on September 1 in Chennai. Both teams are coming to the match after losing their previous encounter and will be looking to turn things around this evening. On that note, let us check out the Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers player battles to watch out for.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers player battles

Manjeet Dahiya vs Jaideep

Manjeet Dahiya, Jaipur’s powerful raider, thrives on brute strength and fearless charges into the defense. His ability to bulldoze through corners and pick up multi-point raids makes him a constant threat. Jaideep, Haryana’s defensive stalwart, counters with precision and timing, known for his thigh holds and mat control.

Their battle will be a test of physicality and anticipation—Manjeet trying to overpower, Jaideep aiming to trap. Every raid between them could swing momentum, making this duel one of the most decisive in the Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match.

Meetu vs Rahul Sethpal

Meetu’s raiding style is built on agility and unpredictability. He’s quick off the mark and excels in exploiting defensive gaps. Rahul Sethpal, Haryana’s right corner defender, is known for his aggressive dashes and fearless tackles.

This matchup will be a chess game of movement and reaction—Meetu trying to outmaneuver, Rahul looking to intercept. Their head-to-head moments will be crucial, especially in do-or-die raids where precision matters most. Expect fireworks as these two clash repeatedly in high-stakes situations.

Nitin Rawal vs Sahil

Nitin Rawal, Jaipur’s seasoned all-rounder, brings balance and experience to both ends of the mat. His raids are calculated, and his defensive reads are sharp. Sahil, Haryana’s emerging all-rounder, is energetic and versatile, capable of turning games with sudden bursts. This battle is about control—Nitin’s calm versus Sahil’s spark.

Their duel will influence transitions and mid-match momentum, especially when teams look to shift gears. With both players contributing across departments, this matchup could quietly shape the outcome behind the scenes.