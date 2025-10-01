The Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2025 match 57 will be played on October 1 (Wednesday) in Chennai. Speaking about both teams’ previous match, the Jaipur Pink Panthers lost in their last outing. On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers lost a controversial match against the Dabang Delhi by just one point. On that note, let us check out the Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head records for match 57.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head

Category Value Total Matches Played 17 Jaipur Pink Panthers Win 9 Haryana Steelers Win 6 Matches Tied 2 Last 3 Meetings Haryana Steelers won all (including the Season 10 semi-final)

While Jaipur Pink Panthers hold the edge in the overall head-to-head with 9 wins out of 17 matches, Haryana Steelers have gained significant momentum recently. Winning the last three encounters, including a high-stakes Season 10 semi-final, Haryana has turned the tide in this rivalry. Their recent success highlights a shift in strategy and execution, with Haryana’s defense tightening and their raiding unit growing more clinical under pressure.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7s (Probable)

Haryana Steelers – Ashish Narwal, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya.

Jaipur Pink Panthers – Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Aryan Kumar, Nitin Dhankhar, Ali Choubtarash, Nitin Rawal, Deepanshu Khatri.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2025 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers squads