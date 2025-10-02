The Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match 57 of the PKL 2025 was an absolute thriller as the Panthers defeated the defending champions by just a single point. Both teams gave their all on the mat, but it was the Jaipur Pink Panthers who held their nerves and went on to clinch the match. On that note, let us check out the Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers player ratings for match 57 of the PKL 2025.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers player ratings

Vinay (9/10)

Vinay was the standout performer of the match, showcasing exceptional agility and tactical brilliance. Clocking in 40 minutes on the mat, he amassed an impressive 11 points, leading his team’s offensive charge.

His ability to read the defense and execute swift raids kept the Jaipur Pink Panthers on the back foot. Vinay’s consistency in scoring and his calm demeanor under pressure made him the backbone of Haryana’s attack. Whether it was bonus points or touchpoints, he delivered across the board, proving why he’s one of the most reliable raiders in the league.

Shivam Patare (8/10)

Shivam Patare brought energy and precision to Haryana’s raiding unit, scoring 7 points with smart, calculated moves. His raids were marked by quick footwork and sharp reflexes, often catching defenders off guard in the Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers clash.

Shivam’s contribution was crucial in maintaining momentum during mid-game phases, especially when Jaipur tried to claw back. His ability to switch angles and exploit defensive gaps added depth to Haryana’s offense. Though not the top scorer, his impact was felt in every raid, making him a key contributor to the team’s overall strategy and success.

Sahil (7/10)

Despite Jaipur’s overall struggle, Sahil emerged as their most effective raider, securing 7 points. His raids were aggressive and well-timed, often breaking through Haryana’s defensive wall. Sahil’s performance was a silver lining for Jaipur, showing resilience and determination even when the team was under pressure.

His ability to adapt mid-raid and target vulnerable defenders kept Jaipur in contention. Though the team couldn’t capitalize fully, Sahil’s individual brilliance stood out, making him a player to watch in upcoming fixtures.