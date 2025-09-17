The Haryana Steelers are set to take on the Patna Pirates in match 38 of the ongoing PKL 2025. Speaking about teams, Patna Pirates have been a single-man show with Ayan Lohchab doing the bulk of the scoring. On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers have suffered a major setback due to Naveen Kumar‘s injury. Let us check out the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates player battles for match 38 of the PKL 2025.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates player battles

Jaideep Dahiya vs Ankit Jaglan

Jaideep Dahiya, Haryana Steelers’ defensive anchor, is known for his aggressive dashes and sharp anticipation. Facing him is Patna Pirates’ raider Ankit Jaglan, who relies on swift footwork and deceptive body language to break through defensive lines. Jaideep’s ability to read raiders and execute ankle holds with precision makes him a formidable opponent.

Ankit will need to be unpredictable and quick off the mark to avoid being trapped. This Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates battle will be a test of timing and nerve, and whoever wins this duel could swing the momentum in their team’s favor during crucial raids.

Vinay vs Deepak Singh

Vinay, a reliable raider for Haryana Steelers, brings a mix of power and finesse to his raids. Deepak Singh, Patna Pirates’ corner defender, will be tasked with stopping Vinay’s advances. Vinay’s strength lies in his ability to absorb tackles and still reach the midline, while Deepak’s defensive instincts and low holds make him a tough wall to breach.

Their clash will be physical and tactical, with Vinay probing for weaknesses and Deepak looking to time his tackles perfectly. If Deepak can contain Vinay early, it could disrupt Haryana’s rhythm and give Patna a defensive edge in the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates match.

Rahul Sethpal vs Milan Dahiya

Rahul Sethpal, Haryana’s all-rounder with a knack for clutch tackles, will face off against Milan Dahiya, Patna’s emerging raider. Rahul’s versatility allows him to switch between defense and support raids seamlessly, making him unpredictable. Milan, on the other hand, is still finding his footing but has shown flashes of brilliance with bonus pickups and quick escapes.

This matchup will be about experience versus ambition—Rahul’s mat awareness and strength against Milan’s hunger and agility. If Milan can outsmart Rahul, it’ll be a statement performance. But if Rahul dominates in the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates clash, he’ll reaffirm his role as Haryana’s silent enforcer.