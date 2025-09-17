The defending champions, Haryana Steelers, will face the Patna Pirates in match 38 of the PKL 2025 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. The performances have been below par for both teams, and they want to get some momentum in the Jaipur leg. On that note, let us check out the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates head-to-head records for match 38 of the PKL 2025.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

Result Type Number of Matches Haryana Steelers Win 8 Patna Pirates Win 5 Tied Matches 1 Total Matches Played 14

The rivalry between the Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates has evolved into one of the most compelling narratives in the PKL. With 8 wins out of 14 encounters, Haryana Steelers have asserted dominance, especially in recent seasons. Their current streak of four consecutive victories over Patna includes last year’s grand final, where Haryana clinched the title with a commanding performance.

This winning run reflects not just tactical superiority but also psychological edge, as Patna has struggled to break through Haryana’s defensive setup and raiding rhythm. While Patna Pirates boast a legacy of championships, Haryana’s recent form signals a power shift.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates starting 7s (Probable)

Haryana Steelers – Mayank Saini, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Rahul Ahri, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya.

Patna Pirates – Milan Dahiya, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Sanket Sawant, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL match 38 will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates squads