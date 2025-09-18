The Haryana Steelers fought off a resilient Patna Pirates but eventually beat them 43-32 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday night. In what was a replay of season 11’s final, Shivam Patare led the charge with 15 points, while Hardeep and Jaideep both secured crucial High Fives for their team. On that note, let us check out the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates player ratings for match 38 of the PKL 2025.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates player ratings

Shivam Patare (9/10)

Shivam Patare delivered a sensational performance, racking up 15 raid points and dominating the mat with confidence and flair. His explosive speed and sharp instincts allowed him to pierce through Patna’s defense repeatedly. Whether it was bonus pickups or multi-point raids, Shivam was relentless and unpredictable.

His ability to read defenders and adapt mid-raid made him nearly unstoppable. This kind of performance not only boosts his personal tally but also lifts the entire team’s morale. Shivam’s raid masterclass was the defining factor in Haryana’s offensive success, and he’s quickly emerging as one of the most lethal raiders this season.

Jaideep (8/10)

Jaideep was a defensive fortress for Haryana Steelers, earning 5 tackle points with impeccable timing and technique. His signature blocks and ankle holds were executed with precision, consistently halting Patna’s raiders in their tracks. Jaideep’s mat awareness and ability to anticipate raider movements made him a nightmare for the opposition.

He didn’t just defend—he disrupted Patna’s rhythm and forced errors. His tackles came at crucial moments, swinging momentum back in Haryana’s favor. Jaideep’s consistency and leadership in defense continue to be a cornerstone of the Steelers’ strategy, and this match reaffirmed his status as a top-tier defender.

Ayan (7/10)

Ayan was the standout performer for Patna Pirates, scoring 7 raid points and showing flashes of brilliance despite the team’s overall struggle. His raids were aggressive and well-calculated, often catching defenders off guard. Ayan’s footwork and ability to exploit gaps in Haryana’s defense kept Patna in contention during key phases of the match.

He showed maturity in choosing his moments and avoided unnecessary risks, which helped him maintain a solid strike rate. While Patna couldn’t capitalize fully, Ayan’s performance was a silver lining and a sign that he could become a central figure in their raiding unit going forward.