The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans match 71 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SDAT Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Both teams have had contrasting results in the Chennai leg so far. While the Titans are on a winning streak, the Steelers have failed to win even a single match in Chennai so far. Let us check out the Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans player battles to watch out for in match 71 of the PKL 2025.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans player battles

Ashish Narwal vs Jaideep

Ashish Narwal, Delhi’s explosive all-rounder, brings a mix of power and agility to the mat. His raids are unpredictable, often catching defenders off guard with sudden bursts and clever footwork. Jaideep, Haryana’s defensive stalwart, is known for his strong thigh holds and impeccable timing.

Ashish will look to stretch the defense and force errors, while Jaideep must stay composed and anticipate his movements. Their duel is a classic clash of offense versus defense. If Ashish breaks through early, Delhi gains momentum. But if Jaideep locks him down, Haryana’s defense will dominate. Expect intensity every time they face off.

Bharat Hooda vs Sahil

Bharat Hooda, Delhi’s versatile all-rounder, is a tactical asset who can raid and defend with equal impact. Sahil, Haryana’s emerging all-rounder, counters with raw energy and a fearless approach. Bharat’s experience allows him to read the game and adapt quickly, while Sahil thrives on aggression and quick decision-making.

Their battle is about control—Bharat anchoring transitions and Sahil trying to disrupt them. If Bharat asserts dominance, Delhi’s structure will hold firm. But if Sahil finds rhythm, he could tilt the balance in Haryana’s favor. This matchup could quietly shape the game’s flow and momentum.

Chetan Sahu vs Rahul Sethpal

Chetan Sahu, Delhi’s rising raider, is known for his sharp instincts and ability to convert pressure raids into points. Rahul Sethpal, Haryana’s towering defender, will be tasked with stopping him. Chetan’s raids are marked by quick footwork and bonus attempts, while Rahul relies on strength and positioning to execute blocks.

Their duel is a test of speed versus power. If Chetan finds gaps and keeps scoring, Delhi’s attack will flourish. But if Rahul reads him well and executes timely tackles, Haryana can control the pace. This battle could be a turning point in a tightly contested Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans match.