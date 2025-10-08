The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans match 71 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SDAT Stadium in Chennai on October 8 (Wednesday). Titans have won all their matches in the Chennai leg and will look to maintain their winning momentum. On the other hand, the Steelers suffered four consecutive defeats. On that note, let us check out the Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans head-to-head records for match 71 of the PKL 2025.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans head-to-head

Matches Played Haryana Steelers Win Telugu Titans Win Ties 13 7 5 1

The rivalry between Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers has evolved into one of the more balanced and unpredictable matchups in the Pro Kabaddi League. Out of 13 total encounters, Haryana Steelers hold a slight edge with 7 wins, while Telugu Titans have claimed victory 5 times. Only one match has ended in a tie, underscoring the competitive nature of their clashes. Interestingly, in their last four meetings, both teams have won two matches each, reflecting a recent shift toward parity and tactical evolution.

Haryana Steelers have traditionally relied on a strong defensive core, with players like Jaideep and Rahul Sethpal anchoring their backline. Their ability to absorb pressure and counter with well-timed tackles has often given them the upper hand. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, bring flair and aggression through their raiding unit, led by explosive talents who thrive on momentum and unpredictability.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans starting 7s (Probable)

Telugu Titans – Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan.

Haryana Steelers – Sahil Narwal, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2025 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans squads