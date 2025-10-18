Dabang Delhi K.C., on Friday (October 17), beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-31 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

With the win, Dabang Delhi K.C. have gone level on points with Puneri Paltan at the top of the table. They are currently at the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) points table with 13 wins and three defeats.

On the other hand, the Thalaivas are languishing at the 9th spot in the points table with 6 wins and 11 defeats.

PKL 2025 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. match report:

Akshit Dhull starred for Dabang Delhi K.C. in the match. After coming on as a substitute, he scored 12 raid points while Fazel Atrachali scored a High Five. For the Thalaivas, their captain Arjun Deshwal scored another Super 10 but his efforts were not enough for them to secure a win.

The Thalaivas started the game on a strong note as Deshwal led the charge. He dismissed Surjeet and Akshit in one raid to help his team inflict the first all out of the match and take a 13-6 lead after 10 minutes. Akshit then led Dabang Delhi’s fightback and was well supported by Fazel and Sandeep’s defensive work.

While the Thalaivas still managed to end the first half with the lead, Dabang Delhi made sure to stay in the match. The score was 19-16 in Thalaivas’ favour at the break.

After the restart, it did not take Delhi long to level the score and take the lead thanks to Naveen’s raid and Surjeet’s tackle. Akshit then turned the game on its head with a double-point Do-or-Die raid. With momentum on their side, Delhi inflicted an all out on the Thalaivas and took a decisive lead.

Akshit was in fine form as he went on to complete his Super 10 and extended Delhi’s advantage. In the end, Delhi won the game comfortably by six points.