High-flying Bengaluru Bulls, on Monday (September 15), registered a thrilling 34-32 win over Telugu Titans to clinch their fourth straight win in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Southern Derby lived up to the expectations at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur before the Bengaluru-based outfit came out on top.

Having started their season with three straight defeats, Bengaluru Bulls have now won four games in a row. With three losses and four wins, they are currently at the fourth spot in the points table. Telugu Titans are at the fifth spot with three wins and four losses.

Ganesha Hanamantagol starred for Bengaluru Bulls by delivering a stunning Super Raid in the final seconds to snatch victory for his side. Hanamantagol played the perfect supporting role to Alireza Mirzaian’s Super 10, and scored seven points after coming off the bench.

PKL 2025 – Bengaluru Bulls win thriller in Jaipur

Bengaluru Bulls got the early momentum in the game thanks to raids from Akash Shinde and Bharat. Deepak Sankar and Yogesh also delivered successful tackles to keep Telugu Titans under control. For the Titans, Avi Duhan and Shubham Shinde came up with successful tackles. Bengaluru Bulls held a slender 6-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans showed urgency in the second quarter with Vijay Malik delivering multi-point raid that dismissed Deepak Sankar and Ganesha. Bharat backed it up with sharp raids, while Ajit Pawar and Ankit were rock solid in defence to keep Bulls quiet. At the end of the first half, the Titans held a 14-11 lead.

The Titans started the second half strongly too and inflicted an all out on Bengaluru Bulls when Shubham Shinde came up with a successful tackle on Pankaj. Alireza Mirzaian delivered multiple successful raids for the Bulls but the Titans were still in the driver’s seat. With 10 minutes left in the match, the Titans held a commanding 24-19 lead.

While the Titans were looking destined to win the match, the Bulls had still not given up. With seven minutes left on the clock, Ajit Pawar was given a yellow card after a brilliant raid from Alireza as the Bulls received a much-needed boost. With Alireza impressing, the scores were levelled at 27-27.

The Titans regained the lead when Bharat completed his Super 10 before Alireza got his Super 10 as well after delivering a multi-point raid. Fortunes kept swinging from one side to another before Ganesha sealed the game for his side with a stunning raid.