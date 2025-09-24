Jaipur Pink Panthers, on Tuesday (September 23), registered a thrilling win via tie-breaker over U Mumba to continue their resurgence after a slow start in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). They won the tie-breaker 6-4 after the two sides were tied at 38-38 at the end of regulation time at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

After winning only two of their first five games, Jaipur Pink Panthers have now won three matches in a row. With five wins and three defeats from eight games, they are currently at the fifth spot in the points table.

On the other hand, U Mumba have dropped to the seventh spot after suffering their fourth defeat of the season. It was their second consecutive defeat and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways quickly to stay in contention for the playoffs.

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers clinch thriller

For Jaipur Pink Panthers, Nitin Kumar registered a Super while Reza Mirbagheri and Vinay scored four tackles and six raids respectively. Sandeep scored a Super 10 for U Mumba but his efforts eventually went in vain.

In-form Jaipur Pink Panthers were off to a solid start as they raced away to a 6-0 lead inside the first five minutes. Nitin led the charge for his side with his raids. For U Mumba, Sathish Kannan opened the scoring with a bonus point.

With the momentum on their side, Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted an all out on U Mumba to take a commanding 9-1 lead. There was absolutely no stopping the Panthers as they continued to dominate. U Mumba managed to reduce the gap to 5-12 at the end of the first quarter thanks to tackles from Lokesh Ghosliya and Parvesh Bhainswal.

U Mumba soon got into their grooves and capitalise on it by inflicting an all out on the home side. They soon took a one-point lead as well following a Super Raid from Sandeep. At the end of the first half, the Panthers only had a slender 17-16 lead.

Both teams kept trading blow for blow before U Mumba regained the control. They inflicted a second all out on the hosts. With the Mumba defenders in fine form and Sandeep completing a Super 10, U Mumba took a commanding 33-24 lead. With less than five minutes remaining in the match, U Mumba had an eight-point advantage.

While U Mumba were looking destined to win the match with ease, there was more twists and turns left in the match. The Panthers roared back in the contest when Nitin completed his Super 10. With just under a minute left to play, Nitin closed the gap to a solitary point before a tackle from Deepanshu Khatri levelled the scores at 38-38, forcing a tie-breaker. With the momentum on their side, the Panthers went on to secure a 6-4 win in the tie-breaker.

Watch highlights: