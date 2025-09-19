Jaipur Pink Panthers continued their redemption in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) with a 45-41 win over Bengal Warriorz at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday (September 18).

With four wins and three defeats, the Jaipur-based outfit has now moved to the third spot in the points table. On the other hand, Bengal Warriorz are languishing at the 10th spot with just two wins from seven games.

For the home side, Nitin Kumar and Ali Samadi made big impact, scoring Super 10s. On the other hand, Devank Dalal recorded his seventh straight Super 10 alongside Manprit Pardeep, while Ashish Malik also registered a High Five but their efforts were not enough for Bengal Warriorz to cross the finishing line.

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers outplay Bengal Warriorz

Bengal Warriorz got off the mark when their captain Devank scored the first raid of the match. The successful raid also made him the fastest raider to 400 raid points as he reached the milestone in just 38 matches. For Jaipur Pink Panthers, the ever-reliable Nitin Kumar opened the scoring. However, Devank seized the early momentum and handed his team a three-point lead.

Jaipur Pink Panthers responded with a successful tackle on Devank followed by a successful raid from Nitin to level the score at 6-6. A two-point raid from Ali Samadi then helped the Jaipur Pink Panthers open up a four-point lead.

The momentum was finally on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ side and they made the most of it by inflicting an all out on the opposition. Nitin also completed his sixth Super 10 of the ongoing competition while Ashish Kumar scored four tackles as Jaipur Pink Panthers held a commanding 24-18 lead at halftime.

The Warriorz started the second half with only player on the mat and soon faced a second all out when Aryan Kumar came up with a successful tackle. The second all out helped Jaipur Pink Panthers open up a 9-point lead. Manprit and Devank managed to cut the deficit to six points. Later, Ashish Malik tackled Nitin on a Do-Or-Die raid to keep his side within striking distance with under ten minutes to go.

Devank then revived his team’s hopes by completing another Super 10 while Ashish Malik completed his High Five to inflict an all out on Jaipur Pink Panthers. It helped Bengal Warriorz cut the deficit to just three points with almost five minutes still remaining.

However, Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Iranian recruits sealed the game for their side with a brilliant display. Reza Mirbagheri tackled Devank before Ali Samadi came up with a sensational four-point Super Raid. The Panthers eventually won the game by four points.

