Jaipur Pink Panthers will be aiming for a record-equaling third title in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). They made it to the playoffs last season but could not clinch the title.

The Pink Panthers qualified for the playoffs after finishing the league stage at the sixth spot with 12 wins from 22 games. Following the failure to win the title, they also decided to sack Sanjeev Baliyan, who was their head coach for the past four seasons. Ahead of the new season, they have roped in Narender Redhu as their new head coach.

Redhu plied his trade for Patna Pirates last season and guided them to a runners-up finish. Jaipur Pink Panthers will be hoping that their new head coach guides them to a record-equaling third title this year.

Jaipur Pink Panthers squad, schedule and other details:

Jaipur Pink Panthers squad:

For the upcoming season, Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained a number of notable players like Reza Mirbagheri, Ronak Singh, Nitin Kumar, Abhishek KS, Sombir and Ritik Sharma. They have further bolstered their squad by buying nine players at the auction this year.

At the same time, they have also lost the services of two of their most important players from last season – Arjun Deshwal and Ankush Rathee,

Sombir – Raider

Ritik Sharma – Raider

Sahil – Raider

Vinay – Raider

Meetu – Raider

Ali Samadi Choubtarash – Raider

Manjeet – Raider

Uday Parte – Raider

Nitin Kumar – Raider

Abhishek KS – Defender

Ronak Singh – Defender

Nitin Kumar – Defender

Reza Mirbagheri – Defender

Deepanshu – Defender

Aryan – Defender

Sahil Deshwal – Defender

Mohit – Defender

Aashish Kumar – Defender

Nitin Rawal – Allrounder

Jaipur Pink Panthers schedule:

Jaipur Pink Panthers will play four games in the first leg in Vizag. In their first game of the tournament, they will face Patna Pirates on September 2. In the second leg in their hometown Jaipur, the Panthers are scheduled to play five games.

In the third leg in Chennai, Jaipur Pink Panthers will play four games before playing five games in the final leg in Delhi.

Vizag leg:

September 02, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Patna Pirates

September 04, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Telugu Titans

September 07, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

September 09, Gujarat Giants vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur leg:

September 12, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengaluru Bulls

September 13, UP Yoddhas vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

September 18, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengal Warriors

September 23, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. U Mumba

September 27, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Chennai leg:

October 01, Haryana Steelers vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 04, Puneri Paltan vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 06, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

October 11, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Delhi leg:

October 15, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Puneri Paltan

October 17, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas

October 18, Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 21, U Mumba vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 23, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Live Streaming and Telecast

Where to watch Jaipur Pink Panthers match in PKL 2025?

The viewers can watch all the matches involving Jaipur through live telecast as well as live streaming. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar App and website

Conclusion

Jaipur Pink Panthers made it to the playoffs last season and will be eager to go all the way this year. With a new head coach, they will be hoping for a better campaign in PKL 2025.