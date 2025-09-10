Jaipur Pink Panthers, on Tuesday (September 9), registered a hard-fought win over Gujarat Giants to return to winning ways in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). Both the teams were tied at 30-30 before the Jaipur-based outfit sealed the game in the tie-breaker at Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag.

The win was second in four games for Jaipur Pink Panthers. They started their campaign with a win over Patna Pirates before losing against Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi K.C.. They are presently at the sixth spot in the points table.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are languishing at the 11th spot in the table with a solitary win from four games. They started their campaign with back-to-back losses against U Mumba and Puneri Paltan. Gujarat Giants finally opened their account with a win over Tamil Thalaivas before suffering the defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

PKL 2025 – Jaipur Pink Panthers clinch thriller

Nitin Kumar starred for Jaipur Pink Panthers by scoring 15 points. It was redemption for Nitin after his costly schoolboy error cost his team the game in the previous outing against Dabang Delhi K.C..

Rakesh Sungroya gave Gujarat Giants a promising start by delivering a two-point raid. Jaipur Pink Panthers hit back through Ali Samadi and a tackle from Deepanshu Khatri. At the end of the first quarter, Gujarat Giants held a slender 9-7 lead following a Super Raid from Rakesh.

While Gujarat Giants were slowly pulling away, Nitin made sure to keep his team in contention by delivering a Super Raid of his own and leveled the scores at 11-11. The Panthers soon opened up a three-point lead thanks to Nitin’s consistently display in attack. However, Gujarat soon regained the momentum with a Super Tackle from Nitin Panwar and held slender advantage at 16-15 going into half-time.

Gujarat Giants started the second half strong too with Aryavardhan Navale scoring on a raid and Nitin Panwar following up with a tackle. However, Jaipur Pink Panthers stayed in touching distance thanks to Deepanshu dismissing Rakesh.

The Panthers soon got a big advantage when Himanshu Jaglan received a yellow card and they capitalise by inflicting an all out on Gujarat Giants. It opened up a four-point lead for the Panthers. Nitin then completed his Super 10 as the Panthers held a 25-21 advantage heading into the last quarter.

However, the game was not done yet. The likes of Nitin Panwar, Aryavardhan and Rakesh came up with crucial points to level the scores at 25-25 with under five minutes remaining. Shadloui then earned his first point of the match to give his team a crucial advantage.

It was followed by Rakesh completing his Super 10 with a two-point raid that also helped Gujarat Giants inflict an all out and open up a four-point lead. Nitin rescued the Panthers once again as the game ended at 30-30 after regulation time. In the end, the Panthers sealed the game in the tie-breaker.

