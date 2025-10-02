Jaipur Pink Panthers, on Wednesday (October 1), registered a thrilling 37-36 win over defending champions Haryana Steelers at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

With the win, the Jaipur-based outfit returned to winning ways in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). They are currently at the fifth spot in the points table with six wins and four losses.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers lost their second game in a row and fourth of the season. With six wins and four defeats from 10 games, they are currently at the fourth spot in the points table.

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers clinch thriller

It was a stunning comeback win from Jaipur Pink Panthers. They were trailing by 10 points at one stage before turning things around and registering a sensational win. The two-time champions registered as many as 17 points in the last quarter to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Sahil Satpal and Ali Samadi starred for Jaipur Pink Panthers, scoring seven and six points respectively while Aryan Kumar and Deepanshu Khatri also made an impact with four tackle points each. For Haryana Steelers, Vinay registered a Super 10 while Rahul Sethpal came up with a High Five only to see their team eventually losing the game.

Haryana Steelers started the game in a dominating fashion. Vinay opened the scoring for them while Neeraj Kumar came up with a tackle on Nitin Kumar to give their team a flying start. For Jaipur Pink Panthers, Khatri brought down Vinay before Ali Samadi impressed in attack. However, the Steelers soon put themselves in the driver’s seat.

Vinay delivered a successful Do-or-Die raid to give his side a three-point lead before Rahul Ahri came up with a tackle on Nitin. The Steelers raced away to a 10-4 lead after just 10 minutes. The Panthers then managed to cut the deficit to 8-11 but the Steelers responded by inflicting an all out. At halftime, the Steelers held a commanding 20-13 lead.

The Steelers remained on top in the early stages of the second half as well. The Panthers, however, were not ready to give up yet and cut the deficit to 20-24 to stay in contention. However, the Steelers struck back once again and had a six-point advantage (26-20) heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers fired on all cylinders in the last quarter and inflicted an all out on the champions to turn the game on its head. It also gave Panthers a one-point lead. In the last raid of the match, Vinay scored a bonus point before being tackled by Deepanshu as his team clinched a thriller.