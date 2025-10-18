Jaipur Pink Panthers, on Friday (October 17), beat UP Yoddhas 42-29 in Delhi to return to winning ways in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

With the win, Jaipur Pink Panthers ended their four-match losing streak. It was a much-needed win for the two-time champions. With 7 wins and 8 defeats so far, Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently at the 7th spot in the points table.

On the other hand, the Yoddhas suffered another big blow in their pursuit of finishing in the top eight. With 6 wins and 11 defeats, they are currently languishing at the 10th spot in the points table.

PKL 2025 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas match report:

Jaipur Pink Panthers remained in control throughout the match as they outplayed the Yoddhas at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium. Nitin Kumar and Ali Samadi starred for the Jaipur-based outfit by scoring Super 10s while Reza Mirbagheri and Aryan Kumar stood like a rock in defence.

The Panthers were off to a solid start and raced away to a 16-7 lead after just 10 minutes. During the first ten minutes, the Panthers inflicted an all out on the Yoddhas thanks to a successful raid from Samadi. For the Yoddhas, Surender Gill made his presence felt but the Panthers still managed to end the first half with a 24-14 lead.

The Panthers were the better team in the second half too. With their raiders and defenders in fine form, the Panthers dominated both sides of the mat. The momentum was firmly with the Panthers and they inflicted another all out on the Yoddhas courtesy a brilliant tackle from Parvinder.

From that point onward, it was a one-way traffic as the Panthers did not give Yoddhas any chance to make a comeback. Samadi and Nitin kept scoring for fun to keep their team in the driver’s seat. In the end, the Panthers registered an easy 13-point victory.