The Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on the Bengal Warriorz in match 39 of the ongoing PKL 2025. To be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, the home side will be looking to win in front of their fans and try to move up in the PKL points table. On the other hand, the Bengal Warriorz, who have been struggling to gain momentum, will be looking to turn things around this evening. On that note, let us check out the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz player battles to watch out for.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz player battles

Meetu vs Yash Malik

Meetu, Jaipur’s explosive raider, is known for his swift escapes and fearless dives. He’ll be up against Bengal’s corner defender, Yash Malik, who thrives on low holds and quick reactions. Meetu’s unpredictability and ability to change direction mid-raid will test Yash’s timing and composure. If Yash can pin Meetu early in Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz, it could disrupt Jaipur’s rhythm. But if Meetu finds his groove, Bengal’s defense might be in for a long night.

Ali Samadi Choubtarash vs Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah

This Iranian showdown brings international flair to the mat. Ali, a dynamic raider with deceptive footwork, will face Omid, Bengal’s Iranian defender known for his brute strength and mat awareness. Their familiarity with each other’s style adds a psychological layer to this battle. Expect mind games, feints, and high-stakes tackles. This duel could be the most technically rich contest of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz match.

Nitin Rawal vs Moolchandra Singh

Both all-rounders bring versatility and grit. Nitin Rawal is Jaipur’s utility weapon—capable of raiding and defending with equal impact. Moolchandra Singh, Bengal’s emerging all-rounder, will look to match Nitin’s intensity and disrupt his rhythm in Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz. Their battle will be about who controls the tempo and contributes across both halves. This clash could quietly decide the balance of power in midfield.