The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz PKL match 39 was a thrilling one as the home side just managed to win the game by 4 points, as they won back-to-back matches on their home mat. The Bengal Warriorz showed great resolve but ultimately ended up on the losing side. On that note, let us check out the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz player ratings for match 39 of the PKL 2025.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz player ratings

Devank (9.5/10)

Devank was unstoppable in this match, leading the scoreboard with a commanding 16 raid points. His explosive acceleration and sharp instincts allowed him to breach the defense repeatedly. Whether it was bonus pickups or multi-point raids, Devank executed with precision and confidence.

His ability to read defenders and adapt mid-raid made him a constant threat. Bengal Warriorz relied heavily on his momentum, and he delivered under pressure. This performance not only showcased his individual brilliance but also lifted the team’s morale. Devank’s consistency and fearlessness mark him as one of the most promising raiders this season.

Nitin Kumar (8.5/10)

Nitin Kumar was Jaipur’s offensive engine, racking up 13 raid points with a mix of power and finesse. His raids were well-timed and strategically executed, often catching defenders off guard. Nitin’s ability to switch directions and maintain composure under pressure made him a difficult target to tackle.

He kept the scoreboard ticking and ensured Jaipur stayed competitive throughout the match. His performance was a blend of tactical awareness and raw athleticism. With each raid, Nitin chipped away at Bengal’s defense, proving why he’s a vital cog in Jaipur’s raiding unit.

Ali Choubtarash (8/10)

Ali Choubtarash brought international flair to Jaipur’s raiding department, scoring 12 points with style and precision. His Iranian raiding technique—marked by deceptive footwork and sudden bursts—kept Bengal’s defense guessing. Ali’s ability to lure defenders into premature tackles and escape with ease was on full display.

He complemented Nitin Kumar perfectly, creating a dual threat that stretched Bengal’s defensive setup. Ali’s raids weren’t just about scoring—they were about disrupting rhythm and forcing errors. His performance added depth to Jaipur’s attack and highlighted his growing influence in PKL 2025.