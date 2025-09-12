The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match 29 of the PKL 2025 will kick off the second leg of the tournament in Jaipur tonight. Both sides are filled with some exciting talents, and the match is expected to keep the fans on the edge of their seats. On that note, let us check out the 3 player battles to watch out for in Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls player battles

Nitin Dhankhar vs Aashish Malik

Nitin Dhankhar has emerged as Jaipur’s raiding spearhead, combining agility with fearless execution. His ability to pierce through defensive lines and deliver clutch raids makes him a constant threat. On the other side, Aashish Malik has quietly become Bengaluru’s most reliable raider, often delivering multi-point raids when it matters most.

Malik’s calm demeanor and sharp reflexes will be tested against Dhankhar’s aggressive style. This duel could define the rhythm of the match, with both players capable of turning the tide single-handedly.

Reza Mirbagheri vs Alireza Mirzaian

This all-Iranian showdown promises intensity and tactical brilliance. Reza Mirbagheri, Jaipur’s retained defensive anchor, will be tasked with stopping Alireza Mirzaian, Bengaluru’s lead raider in Akash Shinde’s absence.

Mirzaian has been in red-hot form, scoring 41 raid points in five matches with three Super 10s. His explosive raids and unpredictability will challenge Mirbagheri’s timing and positioning. Reza, though not at his peak yet, has the experience and mat sense to neutralize his countryman. If Mirbagheri finds his rhythm, he could be the wall that halts Bengaluru’s momentum.

Nitin Dhankhar vs Yogesh Dahiya

The last and most crucial battle will be between the captain of the Bulls and the most successful raider of the Pink Panthers at the moment. Nitin Dhankhar has single-handedly taken the attack to the opponents.

If Yogesh Dahiya can break Dhankhar’s rhythm early in the match, the Bulls might get a big edge for the rest of the games. On the other hand, if Dhankhar gets into his rhythm early in the match, he will dominate the defence and can be lethal in the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls clash.