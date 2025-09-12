The Jaipur Pink Panthers are set to take on the Bengaluru Bulls in match 29 of the PKL 2025. This will be the first match of the second leg of the tournament as the caravan moves to Jaipur. Both teams would want to continue their winning momentum.

Jaipur Pink Panthers would look to do better in home advantage. For the Bulls, the change of captaincy might have created controversy outside. But under the leadership of Yogesh Dahiya, they registered two consecutive wins. On that note, let us check out the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head records for match 29 of the ongoing PKL 2025.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

category Count Total Matches 22 Jaipur Wins 11 Bengaluru Wins 9 Draws 2

Jaipur Pink Panthers registered convincing wins in both encounters last year, showcasing their tactical superiority and defensive resilience. In the first match, they outclassed Bengaluru Bulls 39-32, followed by a dominant 35-26 victory in the second clash. These performances not only tilted the head-to-head balance in Jaipur’s favor but also highlighted their growing consistency in high-pressure games.

Jaipur vs Bengaluru starting 7s (Probable)

Jaipur Pink Panthers – Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Aryan Kumar, Nitin Dhankar, Ali Choubtarash, Sahil Satpal, Deepanshu Khatri.

Bengaluru Bulls – Aashish Malik, Satyappa Mutti, Alireza Mirzaian, Sanjay Dhull, Jitender Yadav, Deepak Sankar, Yogesh Dahiya.

PKL live streaming

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The fans can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports network.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls (Squads)