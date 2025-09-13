The Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered a loss in front of their home crowd as the Bengaluru Bulls started leg 2 of the PKL 2025 with a convincing win. After the final whistle, the scorecard was 23-28 as the Bulls completed the win by a small margin of 5 points. Despite being a low-score match, the fans were treated to some quality kabaddi on the mat. On that note, let us check out the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match 29 player ratings.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls player ratings

Alireza Mirzaian (8/10)

Alireza Mirzaian delivered a commanding all-round performance, scoring 8 points and influencing both ends of the mat. His raids were sharp and calculated, often catching defenders off-guard with swift toe touches and bonus pickups in the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match.

Defensively, he contributed with solid support tackles and positional awareness, helping Bengaluru Bulls maintain shape. Alireza’s versatility allowed Bengaluru Bulls to rotate formations fluidly, giving them tactical flexibility.

His leadership and composure under pressure were evident, especially during critical phases when Bengal needed stability. With this performance, Alireza reinforced his reputation as one of the most dependable all-rounders in PKL 2025.

Deepak Sankar (7.5/10)

Deepak Sankar was a defensive wall for Bengaluru Bulls, racking up 5 tackle points with precision and aggression. His ankle holds and body blocks were timed to perfection, often neutralizing key raiders like Uday Kumar and Nitin Kumar.

Deepak’s ability to read the raider’s movement and anticipate direction gave Bengaluru Bulls a strategic edge in the second half. His tackles weren’t just point-scoring—they were momentum-shifting, halting Jaipur’s rhythm and reviving teammates.

In a match where defenses were tested, Deepak stood tall as Bengaluru Bulls’ most effective stopper in the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match, proving his value as a cornerstone of their defensive unit.

Ali Choubtarash (7/10)

Ali Choubtarash was the standout performer for Jaipur Pink Panthers, showcasing his raiding prowess with 4 crucial points in a tightly contested match. His ability to break through defensive formations and execute swift bonus and touch raids kept the scoreboard ticking. Playing the full 37 minutes in the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls clash, Ali maintained pressure on the Bengal defense, forcing errors and drawing out defenders. His timing and mat awareness were exceptional, especially in do-or-die situations.

Though not a Super 10, his contribution was vital in maintaining momentum and field position. Ali’s performance proved why he’s becoming a reliable weapon in Jaipur’s raiding arsenal.