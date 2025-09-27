The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas match 52 of the ongoing PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. To note, this will be the last game in Jaipur before the PKL caravan moves to Chennai. On that note, let us check Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head records for match 52 of the PKL 2025.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head

Category Value Total Matches Played 12 Jaipur Pink Panthers Win 7 Tamil Thalaivas Win 2 Matches Tied 3 Last 5 Meetings Jaipur Pink Panthers are unbeaten (4 wins, 1 tie) The Jaipur Pink Panthers have clearly dominated their rivalry with Tamil Thalaivas, winning 7 out of 12 encounters and remaining unbeaten in the last five meetings. This recent streak includes four victories and one draw, showcasing Jaipur’s tactical edge and psychological advantage. Their defense, often led by seasoned stalwarts, has consistently neutralized Tamil’s raiding threats, while their raiders have exploited gaps with precision. Tamil Thalaivas, despite flashes of brilliance, have struggled to break Jaipur’s rhythm.

Jaipur vs Tamil Thalaivas starting 7s (Probable)

Jaipur Pink Panthers – Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Aryan Kumar, Nitin Dhankhar, Ali Choubtarash, Nitin Rawal, Deepanshu Khatri.

Tamil Thalaivas – Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Sagar Rathee, Anuj Gawade, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

