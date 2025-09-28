The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas match 52 of the PKL 2025 was a one-sided game with the Thalaivas winning the encounter by a margin of 9 points. With this game, the Jaipur-leg of PKL 2025 and the caravan will now move to Chennai, but before that, let us check out the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas player ratings for match 52 of the PKL 2025.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas player ratings

Arjun Deshwal (9/10)

Arjun Deshwal was the standout raider of the match, scoring 13 points in just 24 minutes. His raids were a blend of speed, precision, and fearless execution. Arjun consistently broke through Jaipur’s defensive line, picking up touch points and bonuses with ease. His ability to read defenders and adapt mid-raid made him a constant threat. Whether in do-or-die situations or building momentum, Arjun delivered with authority.

His performance kept Tamil Thalaivas competitive and showcased why he’s one of the most reliable raiders in PKL 2025. A true game-changer, Arjun’s impact was felt in every phase of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas match.

Nitesh Kumar (8.5/10)

Nitesh Kumar anchored Tamil’s defense with a commanding 7-point performance. His tackles were timed to perfection, often halting Jaipur’s raids before they could gain ground. Nitesh’s strength lies in his anticipation and mat coverage, which allowed him to execute thigh holds and dashes with clinical precision. His leadership in the backline kept the defensive unit organized and aggressive.

Whether facing solo raids or coordinated attacks, Nitesh remained composed and effective. His contribution was vital in keeping Jaipur’s raiders in check and maintaining Tamil’s defensive integrity throughout the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas match.

Nitin Kumar (8/10)

Nitin Kumar led Jaipur’s raiding charge with 8 points, showing resilience and tactical awareness. His raids were marked by sharp footwork and clever angles, allowing him to exploit gaps in Tamil’s defense. Nitin’s ability to pick up bonus points and revive teammates kept Jaipur in the hunt. Despite facing a strong defensive setup, he maintained composure and delivered under pressure.

His performance was a mix of grit and intelligence, proving his value as a frontline raider. Nitin’s efforts laid the foundation for Jaipur’s offensive strategy and ensured they remained competitive throughout the contest.