The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba match 48 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 23 (Tuesday). Both sides have been good in the tournament so far and will be looking to continue their run in the tournament. On that note, let us check out the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba head-to-head records for match 48 of the PKL 2025.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba head-to-head

Total Matches Jaipur Pink Panthers Win U Mumba Win Ties 25 11 11 3

Despite the overall record being evenly matched, recent history tells a different story. U Mumba have managed just one win in their last seven encounters against Jaipur Pink Panthers, indicating a shift in dominance.

Jaipur’s tactical evolution, especially in defense and all-rounder depth, has allowed them to consistently outplay U Mumba in crucial moments. Their ability to adapt mid-game and execute high-pressure raids has tilted the balance in their favor.

Jaipur vs U Mumba starting 7s (Probable)

Jaipur Pink Panthers – Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Aryan Kumar, Nitin Dhankhar, Ali Choubtarash, Nitin Rawal, Deepanshu Khatri.

U Mumba – Vijay Kumar, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Raghav, Sunil Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Rinku Sharma.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba PKL 2025 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba squads