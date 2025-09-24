Jaipur Pink Panthers clinched a nail-biting contest against U Mumba, registering a 6-4 win in the tie-break after the two sides were tied at 38-38 at the end of regulation time at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. On that note, let us check out the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba player ratings for match 48 of the PKL 2025.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba player ratings

Nitin Kumar (9.5/10)

Nitin Kumar was unstoppable in attack, racking up 14 points through relentless raids. His agility, timing, and sharp decision-making kept the defenders guessing. Nitin’s ability to exploit gaps and convert opportunities into points made him the offensive engine for Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Whether it was bonus points or touchpoints, he executed with finesse and confidence. His performance not only boosted the scoreboard but also lifted team morale.

Nitin’s consistency and hunger for points make him a vital asset in high-stakes matches. With raids like these, he’s carving out a reputation as one of the most lethal raiders in the league.

Sandeep (9/10)

Sandeep delivered a phenomenal raiding performance, scoring 14 points and proving himself as a dominant force on the mat. His raids were a blend of speed, strategy, and fearlessness, consistently breaking through defensive setups.

Whether it was bonus points or touchpoints, Sandeep executed with surgical precision, keeping the opposition on edge. His footwork and timing were impeccable, allowing him to maximize every opportunity.

Lokesh Ghosliya (7/10)

Lokesh Ghosliya delivered a powerful defensive display, scoring 4 points in just 6 minutes—a testament to his explosive impact. His aggressive style and quick reflexes allowed him to neutralize raiders with ease.

Lokesh’s ability to seize opportunities and execute decisive tackles made him a standout performer. Though his time on the mat was brief, his contribution was immense, turning the tide in favor of Jaipur Pink Panthers.