The highly-anticipated Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will kickoff on Friday (August 29) with the southern derby between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas in Vizag.

Neither Telugu Titans nor Tamil Thalaivas have managed to win the PKL so far and will be eager to go all the way. Telugu Titans are playing in the competition since its inaugural season in 2014 and their best result so far is the playoffs qualification in Season 2 and Season 4.

Last season, they narrowly missed out on the playoffs after finishing at the seventh spot with 12 wins from 22 games. For the new season, they have parted ways with legendary raider Pawan Sehrawat and will have their task cut out in his absence.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas are playing in PKL since 2017 when four new teams were added to the league. Their best result in the tournament so far has been playoffs qualification in Season 9. Last season, they finished at the ninth spot with nine wins from 22 games.

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Preview

Match: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Date: 29 August 2025

29 August 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Head-to-head record:

The Titans and Thalaivas have faced each other 16 times in PKL so far. The Thalaivas have maintained an upper hand in this rivalry. Out of the 16 games between the two teams, the Thalaivas have won nine while the Titans have emerged victorious on six occasions. One game between the two teams ended in a tie.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas squad:

Telugu Titans:

Raiders: Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Praful Sudam Zaware (left raider), Jai Bhagwan, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal

Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Praful Sudam Zaware (left raider), Jai Bhagwan, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal Defenders: Ajit Pandurang Pawar (left cover), Sagar (right cover), Ankit (left corner), Avi Duhan (right cover), Bantu (left corner), Rahul Dagar (left corner), Aman (left corner), AmirHossein Ejlali (F) (right corner), Shubham Shinde (right corner)

Ajit Pandurang Pawar (left cover), Sagar (right cover), Ankit (left corner), Avi Duhan (right cover), Bantu (left corner), Rahul Dagar (left corner), Aman (left corner), AmirHossein Ejlali (F) (right corner), Shubham Shinde (right corner) Allrounders: Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Ganesh Parki (F), Vijay Malik, Bharat

Tamil Thalaivas: