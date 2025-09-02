The tenth match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates. The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (September 2) in Vizag.

Patna Pirates have started their campaign with a loss against UP Yoddhas. The last year’s runners-up dominated the match for the better part but just could not deliver the final blow and it cost them the match.

At halftime, Patna Pirates had the match in total control as the scoreline read 19-13 in their favour. However, the Yoddhas staged a remarkable comeback and went on to register a 34-31 victory. After the heartbreaking loss, the Pirates will be desperate to win the upcoming match to open their account.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are yet to play a game in PKL 2025. The upcoming match will be their first of the season and they will be eager to start their campaign on a winning note. They had qualified for the playoffs last season and will be looking to go all the way this year.

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Match Preview

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Date: 2 September 2025

2 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Head-to-head record:

The rivalry between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates has been quite competitive in the PKL over the years. Out of the 22 matches between the two teams so far, Patna Pirates have won 13 while Jaipur Pink Panthers have won 9.

Totals matches: 22

22 Jaipur Pink Panthers: 9 wins

9 wins Patna Pirates: 13 wins

13 wins Tied: 0

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates:

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Raiders: Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider)

Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider) Defenders: Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover)

Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover) Allrounders: Nitin Rawal

Patna Pirates: