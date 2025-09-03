The 1th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriorz. The Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (September 3) in Vizag.

With both the teams starting their campaign in an impressive manner, the upcoming match promises to be a cracking contest. Puneri Paltan are currently at the top of the points table with two wins from as many games. They began their campaign with a win over Bengaluru Bulls before registering a thumping 22-point victory over Gujarat Giants.

On the other hand, Bengal Warriorz started their campaign in style by defeating reigning champions Haryana Steelers. Riding on their captain Devank Dalal’s brilliant show, the Warriorz registered a 54-44 victory over the champions. Both the teams will be eager to win the upcoming game to extend their winning start.

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz Match Preview

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz Date: 3 September 2025

3 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz Head-to-head record:

While the upcoming Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz is expected to be a cracking contest, the overall rivalry between the two teams has not been quite competitive especially in recent years. Out of the 22 games between the two teams, Puneri Paltan have won 12 games while Bengal Warriorz have won 8. The two other matches ended in a tie.

In recent years, Puneri Paltan have completely dominated this rivalry. They are unbeaten against Bengal Warriorz since PKL 9, winning 5 of the last 6 encounters and tying one.

Totals matches: 22

22 Puneri Paltan: 12 wins

12 wins Bengal Warriorz: 8 wins

8 wins Tied: 2

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz – Squads:

Puneri Paltan:

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge (right raider), Stuwart Singh (right raider), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (F), Milad Mohajer (F), Sachin

Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge (right raider), Stuwart Singh (right raider), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (F), Milad Mohajer (F), Sachin Defenders: Gaurav Khatri (right corner), Abinesh Nadarajan (right cover), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (right corner), Sanjay Enania (right corner), Rakesh (left corner), Vaibhav S. Rabade (right cover), Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan (left corner)

Gaurav Khatri (right corner), Abinesh Nadarajan (right cover), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (right corner), Sanjay Enania (right corner), Rakesh (left corner), Vaibhav S. Rabade (right cover), Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan (left corner) Allrounders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Gurdeep

Bengal Warriorz: