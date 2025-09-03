Haryana Steelers and U Mumba will be locking horns against each other in the 12th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba contest is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (September 3) in Vizag.
The Steelers have started their campaign on a losing note. The reigning champions faced Bengal Warriorz in their first game of PKL 2025 and ended up on the losing side. It was a 10-point loss and Steelers will have to come up with something special to beat in-form U Mumba and open their account.
U Mumba have won both of their games so far and will be confident of winning another. They began their campaign with a win over Gujarat Giants before beating Tamil Thalaivas. With the momentum on their side, U Mumba will look to make the most of it.
PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Match Preview
- Match: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba
- Date: 3 September 2025
- Time: 09:00 PM IST
- Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag
Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Head-to-head record:
The rivalry between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba has been quite competitive over the years. While no team has managed to gain a clear upper hand, the Steelers do have slight advantage. Out of the 17 matches between the two teams so far, the Haryana-based outfit has won 8 games while U Mumba have won 7.
Two games between these two teams ended in ties. The Steelers have not lost a game against U Mumba in the past two seasons and will be desperate to maintain the unbeaten run.
- Totals matches: 17
- Haryana Steelers: 8 wins
- U Mumba: 7 wins
- Tied: 2
Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba – Squads:
Haryana Steelers:
- Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F), Shahan Sha Mohammed (F)
- Defenders: Jaideep (Captain), Rahul Sethpal, Neeraj Kumar, Manikandan N, Ankit, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul, Zubair
- Allrounders: Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F)
U Mumba:
- Raiders: Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar
- Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal
- Allrounders: Rohit, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (F), Amarjeet, Mohammad Ghorbani (F), Anil