Haryana Steelers and U Mumba will be locking horns against each other in the 12th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba contest is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (September 3) in Vizag.

The Steelers have started their campaign on a losing note. The reigning champions faced Bengal Warriorz in their first game of PKL 2025 and ended up on the losing side. It was a 10-point loss and Steelers will have to come up with something special to beat in-form U Mumba and open their account.

U Mumba have won both of their games so far and will be confident of winning another. They began their campaign with a win over Gujarat Giants before beating Tamil Thalaivas. With the momentum on their side, U Mumba will look to make the most of it.

PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Match Preview

Match: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Date: 3 September 2025

3 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Head-to-head record:

The rivalry between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba has been quite competitive over the years. While no team has managed to gain a clear upper hand, the Steelers do have slight advantage. Out of the 17 matches between the two teams so far, the Haryana-based outfit has won 8 games while U Mumba have won 7.

Two games between these two teams ended in ties. The Steelers have not lost a game against U Mumba in the past two seasons and will be desperate to maintain the unbeaten run.

Totals matches: 17

17 Haryana Steelers: 8 wins

8 wins U Mumba: 7 wins

7 wins Tied: 2

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba – Squads:

Haryana Steelers:

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F), Shahan Sha Mohammed (F)

Naveen Kumar, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F), Shahan Sha Mohammed (F) Defenders: Jaideep (Captain), Rahul Sethpal, Neeraj Kumar, Manikandan N, Ankit, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul, Zubair

Jaideep (Captain), Rahul Sethpal, Neeraj Kumar, Manikandan N, Ankit, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul, Zubair Allrounders: Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F)

U Mumba: