Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Telugu Titans in the 13th game of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (September 4) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have played one game this season so far while the Titans have played two. The Pink Panthers faced last year’s runners-up Patna Pirates in their tournament-opener and won the game by a score of 39-36 to open their account.

They will be eyeing another win in the upcoming game to continue their fine start. Unlike the Pink Panthers, the Titans are yet to open their account although they have already played two matches. They started their campaign with a 35-38 defeat against Tamil Thalaivas before suffering 35-40 defeat against UP Yoddhas. The Titans will be desperate to win the upcoming match to open their campaign this season.

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Match Preview

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Date: 4 September 2025

4 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Head-to-head record:

Jaipur Pink Panthers have the advantage in their head-to-head record against Telugu Titans. Out of the 21 games between the two teams so far, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won 12 while Telugu Titans have won 8 and one match between the two teams ended in a tie.

In recent seasons, this fixture has been thoroughly dominated by the Pink Panthers. They have won six consecutive games against the Titans since Season 9 of PKL and will look to extend the run.

Totals matches: 21

21 Jaipur Pink Panthers: 12 wins

12 wins Telugu Titans: 8 wins

8 wins Tied: 1

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans – Squads:

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Raiders: Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider)

Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider) Defenders: Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover)

Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover) Allrounders: Nitin Rawal

Telugu Titans: