The 15th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will see U Mumba taking on Bengaluru Bulls. The U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls match is scheduled to be played on Friday (September 5) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.

With two wins from three games, U Mumba are currently at the fourth spot in the points table. They began their campaign with successive wins over Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas. Their winning start to the season came to an end with a defeat against reigning champions Haryana Steelers.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls are languishing at the 11th spot in the points table with two losses in as many games. They began their campaign with a loss against Puneri Paltan before suffering a defeat against Dabang Delhi too.

PKL 2025: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls K.C. Match Preview

Match: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Date: 5 September 2025

5 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Head-to-head record:

The rivalry has been thoroughly dominated by U Mumba so far. Out of the 22 games between the two teams so far, U Mumba have won a staggering 16 while Bengaluru Bulls have won only 6. Even in recent games, U Mumba have the upper hand, having won 4 of the last 5 meetings.

Totals matches: 22

22 U Mumba: 16 wins

16 wins Bengaluru Bulls: 6 wins

6 wins Tied: 0

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls – Squads:

U Mumba:

Raiders: Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar

Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal

Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal Allrounders: Rohit, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (F), Amarjeet, Mohammad Ghorbani (F), Anil

Bengaluru Bulls: