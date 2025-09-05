Haryana Steelers will face UP Yoddhas in the 16th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The match is scheduled to be played on Friday (September 5) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.

Reigning champions Haryana Steelers are currently at the ninth spot in the PKL points table. They began their title-defence with a shock defeat against Bengal Warriorz. However, they quickly bounced back and defeated U Mumba to open their account. They will be eyeing another victory to sustain the winning momentum.

UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, have started their campaign in a strong fashion, With two wins from as many games, they are currently at the second spot in the points table. With momentum on their side, they will be eyeing another crucial win and move to the top of the points table.

PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Match Preview

Match: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Date: 5 September 2025

5 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Head-to-head record:

The fixture has been quite competitive over the years. Out of the 13 matches between the two teams, Haryana Steelers have won 6 while UP Yoddhas have won 5. 2 matches between these sides ended in ties.

Totals matches: 13

13 Haryana Steelers: 6 wins

6 wins UP Yoddhas: 5 wins

5 wins Tied: 2

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas – Squads:

Haryana Steelers:

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F), Shahan Sha Mohammed (F)

Naveen Kumar, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F), Shahan Sha Mohammed (F) Defenders: Jaideep (Captain), Rahul Sethpal, Neeraj Kumar, Manikandan N, Ankit, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul, Zubair

Jaideep (Captain), Rahul Sethpal, Neeraj Kumar, Manikandan N, Ankit, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul, Zubair Allrounders: Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F)

UP Yoddhas: