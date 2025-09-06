Patna Pirates will lock horns against Bengaluru Bulls in the 17th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (September 6) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.
Both the teams have started their campaign in a poor fashion and will be desperate to win the upcoming match to open their account. Neither of the two teams has managed to win a game in PKL 2025.
Last year’s runners-up Patna Pirates have lost both their games so far. While they were competitive in both the matches, they just could not deliver the winning blow. They began their campaign with a 31-34 loss against UP Yoddhas before suffering a 36-39 loss at the hands of Jaipur Pink Panthers.
On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls are languishing at the bottom of the points table after losing all of their three games. Their campaign started with a loss against Puneri Paltan before they suffered a 34-41 loss against Dabang Delhi. In their last game, Bengaluru Bulls faced U Mumba and suffered a 20-point defeat.
PKL 2025: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Preview
- Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
- Date: 6 September 2025
- Time: 08:00 PM IST
- Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag
Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Head-to-head record:
Patna Pirates have the advantage in the head-to-head record against Bengaluru Bulls. Out of the 25 games between the two teams so far, Patna Pirates have won 14 while Bengaluru Bulls have won seven. Four matches between the two teams have ended in ties.
- Totals matches: 25
- Patna Pirates: 14 wins
- Bengaluru Bulls: 7 wins
- Tied: 4
Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls – Squads:
Patna Pirates:
- Raiders: Ayan, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Sudhakar M, Milan, Ankit, Mandeep, Maninder Singh
- Defenders: Hamid Mirzaei Nader (F), Navdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Saurabh, Prianshu, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (right cover), Amin Ghorbani (F) (right corner), Sanket Sawant (left cover), Deepak Rajender Singh (right cover)
- Allrounders: Ankit
Bengaluru Bulls:
- Raiders: Manjeet, Pankaj, Pirati Srisivatejesh (left raider), Ganesha B. Hanamantagol (right raider), Aashish Malik (right raider), Shubham Bitake, Mahipal, Akash Santosh Shinde
- Defenders: Lucky Kumar (right cover), Deepak S (left corner), Shubham Rahate (left cover), Manish, Satyappa Matti (right cover), Ankush (left corner), Sanjay (right cover), Yogesh (right corner)
- Allrounders: Chandranaik M, Amit Singh Thakur, Sahil Suhas Rane, Sachin, Ahmadreza Asgari (F), Alireza Mirzaeian (F), Dheeraj