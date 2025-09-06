Patna Pirates will lock horns against Bengaluru Bulls in the 17th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (September 6) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.

Both the teams have started their campaign in a poor fashion and will be desperate to win the upcoming match to open their account. Neither of the two teams has managed to win a game in PKL 2025.

Last year’s runners-up Patna Pirates have lost both their games so far. While they were competitive in both the matches, they just could not deliver the winning blow. They began their campaign with a 31-34 loss against UP Yoddhas before suffering a 36-39 loss at the hands of Jaipur Pink Panthers.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls are languishing at the bottom of the points table after losing all of their three games. Their campaign started with a loss against Puneri Paltan before they suffered a 34-41 loss against Dabang Delhi. In their last game, Bengaluru Bulls faced U Mumba and suffered a 20-point defeat.

PKL 2025: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Preview

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Date: 6 September 2025

6 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Head-to-head record:

Patna Pirates have the advantage in the head-to-head record against Bengaluru Bulls. Out of the 25 games between the two teams so far, Patna Pirates have won 14 while Bengaluru Bulls have won seven. Four matches between the two teams have ended in ties.

Totals matches: 25

25 Patna Pirates: 14 wins

14 wins Bengaluru Bulls: 7 wins

7 wins Tied: 4

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls – Squads:

Patna Pirates:

Raiders: Ayan, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Sudhakar M, Milan, Ankit, Mandeep, Maninder Singh

Ayan, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Sudhakar M, Milan, Ankit, Mandeep, Maninder Singh Defenders: Hamid Mirzaei Nader (F), Navdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Saurabh, Prianshu, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (right cover), Amin Ghorbani (F) (right corner), Sanket Sawant (left cover), Deepak Rajender Singh (right cover)

Hamid Mirzaei Nader (F), Navdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Saurabh, Prianshu, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (right cover), Amin Ghorbani (F) (right corner), Sanket Sawant (left cover), Deepak Rajender Singh (right cover) Allrounders: Ankit

Bengaluru Bulls: